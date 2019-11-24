Patriots' Tom Brady: On track to start Sunday

Brady (right elbow) -- who was added to the Patriots' injury report Friday after being limited at practice -- is in line to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report backs up what Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relayed Friday. In any case, the QB's Week 12 status will be confirmed upon the release of the Patriots' inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Though Brady is on track to start Sunday's contest, note that two of his key pass-catchers -- Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are iffy for the contest, plus rain and less-than-balmy weather could be a factor at Foxborough, according to Zack Cox of NESN.com.