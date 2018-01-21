Patriots' Tom Brady: On track to start Sunday's game
Brady (right hand) is in line to start Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, ESPN.com reports.
Brady is officially listed as questionable for the contest after cutting his throwing hand at practice Wednesday on a hand-off to RB Rex Burkhead. While the injury did not cause any structural damage, the cut required stitches, which may result in the QB donning a protective glove during Sunday's 3:05 ET game, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Brady hopes to avoid that. It remains to be see how much, if at all, the signal-caller's grip or throwing efficiency might be affected by his hand issue, but Brady is on track to tough things out Sunday afternoon, which is no surprise, given the magnitude of the game.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable for AFC championship game•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Practices Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Spotted at practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as non-participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Present for practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Jams hand at practice Wednesday•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....