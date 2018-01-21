Patriots' Tom Brady: On track to start Sunday's game

Brady (right hand) is in line to start Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, ESPN.com reports.

Brady is officially listed as questionable for the contest after cutting his throwing hand at practice Wednesday on a hand-off to RB Rex Burkhead. While the injury did not cause any structural damage, the cut required stitches, which may result in the QB donning a protective glove during Sunday's 3:05 ET game, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Brady hopes to avoid that. It remains to be see how much, if at all, the signal-caller's grip or throwing efficiency might be affected by his hand issue, but Brady is on track to tough things out Sunday afternoon, which is no surprise, given the magnitude of the game.