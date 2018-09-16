Patriots' Tom Brady: Outplayed by Bortles in Week 2 defeat
Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 yards on three carries in Sunday's 31-20 loss to Jacksonville.
You don't hear this very often, but Brady was completely outplayed by Blake Bortles in this one. Jacksonville raced out to a 21-3 halftime lead and ended up easily avenging last year's playoff loss to the Patriots. Brady still managed to hit Chris Hogan for touchdowns of seven and 29 yards in the second half, and he should pick things up next week against a Lions defense that's far less fearsome than the predatory cats he faced here.
