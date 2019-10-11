Patriots' Tom Brady: Pair of rushing TDs in win

Brady completed 31 of 41 passes for 334 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday. He also rushed seven times for six yards and a pair of scores and committed two fumbles, losing one.

It was notably more difficult than the final score would imply, but Brady helped the Patriots to a typically robust margin of victory by the final gun. He did his part by notching multiple rushing touchdowns in a game for the first time since Week 16 of the 2011 season, going in on a pair of one-yard sneaks in the third and fourth quarters. The future Hall of Famer did go without a touchdown pass for the second time in the last three games, but he's now generated four 300-yard efforts in his first six contests of the campaign. Brady will look to do his part to keep New England's record unblemished when he faces the Jets in Week 7.