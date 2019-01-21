Patriots' Tom Brady: Passes for 348 yards
Brady completed 30 of 46 pass attempts for 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs.
Brady completed 65 percent of his passes, but he was mainly limited to shorter gains and finished averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. He also threw a pair of inopportune interceptions, including one in the end zone on the second drive of the game. Brady completed a touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett just before halftime, giving him a 2:2 TD:INT over two playoff games. He has benefited from outstanding contributions from the running game, but he should be forced to shoulder more of the load in the Super Bowl against a Rams team that has defended the run at a high level.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...