Patriots' Tom Brady: Passes for 348 yards

Brady completed 30 of 46 pass attempts for 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs.

Brady completed 65 percent of his passes, but he was mainly limited to shorter gains and finished averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. He also threw a pair of inopportune interceptions, including one in the end zone on the second drive of the game. Brady completed a touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett just before halftime, giving him a 2:2 TD:INT over two playoff games. He has benefited from outstanding contributions from the running game, but he should be forced to shoulder more of the load in the Super Bowl against a Rams team that has defended the run at a high level.