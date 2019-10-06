Patriots' Tom Brady: Piles on against lowly Redskins
Brady completed 28 of 42 passes for 348 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington.
Brady topped 300 yards for the third time in five games while tossing multiple scores for the fourth time. He threw a red-zone interception for a second straight week in the second quarter, but that was overshadowed by his three touchdowns: a six-yarder to Julian Edleman in the first quarter, a 29-yarder to Brandon Bolden in the third and a 10-yarder to Ryan Izzo in the fourth. New England's excellent preparation should have Brady ready to roll despite a short turnaround Thursday against the Giants in Week 6.
