Patriots' Tom Brady: Plans to play next year

Brady plans to continue his career into 2019 and beyond, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports. "I have goals to not only play next year, but beyond that," Brady said Wednesday in his weekly interview on Westwood One. "I'm going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I'm going to give it everything I have, like I always have."

Brady has been consistent about his desire to play well into his 40s and isn't going to change his mind after a rough couple of weeks. He downplayed the significance of a knee injury that landed him on the injury report Weeks 12-14, saying he isn't dealing with anything beyond the normal bumps and bruises that come standard with life in the NFL. He has a good chance to finish his regular season on a high note, with New England playing host to the Jets in Week 17. A victory ensures the Patriots of a first-round bye, while a loss could drop them as low as No. 4 in the AFC seeding.