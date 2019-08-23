Patriots' Tom Brady: Plays against Panthers

Brady completed 8 of 12 passes for 75 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers.

Brady featured for three drives in his first and likely only preseason action. The storied signal-caller found a good connection with wideout Phillip Dorsett during his brief cameo, which culminated with New England scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown on Brady's final snap to cap an eight-plus-minute, 85-yard drive. With his exhibition involvement now probably over, Brady will use the next couple weeks to get fully prepared for his 20th NFL campaign, which kicks off against the Steelers on Sunday night of the opening weekend.

