Patriots' Tom Brady: Plays whole first half
Brady completed 12 of 18 passes for 102 yards while playing the whole first half of Friday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers in the third preseason game.
Brady didn't play into the second half as was expected by some, but still got ample work in in likely his last appearance of this preseason. Although he'll be disappointed by leading the Pats to just three points while going for under six yards per attempt, Brady should nonetheless be fired up for another run through the regular season.
