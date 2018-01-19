Patriots' Tom Brady: Practices Friday

When asked at a press conference Friday how confident he is about playing in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, Brady (right hand) replied, "we'll see," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, the QB -- who was sporting red gloves on both of his hands -- declined to provide any details pertaining to his injured throwing hand. While we would still be very surprised if Brady -- who practiced Friday -- didn't start Sunday's game, it seems inevitable that he'll head into the weekend listed as questionable on the Patriots' final injury report, which is due to be released later in the day. It's notable that Brian Hoyer is the only other QB on the team's 53-man roster, with the New England practice squad not offering any depth at the position either.