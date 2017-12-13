Patriots' Tom Brady: Practices fully Wednesday
Brady (Achilles) practiced fully Wednesday.
Brady had been using recent Wednesdays to get extra treatment from the Patriots training staff, but in the wake of a subpar effort in Monday's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins, the QB is listed as working fully out of the gate this week. He's a bounce-back candidate in Sunday's showdown on the road against the Steelers, a contest that looms large in terms of AFC playoff seeding.
