Patriots' Tom Brady: Practices fully Wednesday

Brady (Achilles) practiced fully Wednesday.

Brady had been using recent Wednesdays to get extra treatment from the Patriots training staff, but in the wake of a subpar effort in Monday's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins, the QB is listed as working fully out of the gate this week. He's a bounce-back candidate in Sunday's showdown on the road against the Steelers, a contest that looms large in terms of AFC playoff seeding.