Patriots' Tom Brady: Preparing to play Week 12
Brady (knee/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is set to play in the contest, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reports.
The report notes that the knee issue that limited Brady's participation in Thursday's practice and the illness that kept him out for Friday's session were never considered major concerns, with the Patriots opting to restrict his workload mainly for precautionary purposes. Neither the knee nor the illness should impact Brady's fantasy outlook for Week 12, as he'll project as a quality starting option against a so-so Jets pass defense while getting one of his top weapons back in tight end Rob Gronkowski (back), who is also listed as questionable but is expected to play.
More News
