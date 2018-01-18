Patriots' Tom Brady: Present for practice Thursday
Brady, who jammed his right (throwing) hand at practice Wednesday, was present for Thursday's session, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
The report notes that Brady wore gloves on both hands, which is not routine for the QB, who tends to sport a glove on his left hand when playing or practicing in colder weather. While Brady is dealing with a degree of swelling in his throwing hand, X-rays taken on Wednesday confirmed that his injury does not entail any structural damage. As Howe points out, the fact that Brady was on the field Thursday -- as opposed to undergoing further medical treatment -- is a positive sign. In any case, Brady remains in line to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.
