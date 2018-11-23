Patriots' Tom Brady: Questionable, expected to play

Brady, who had been limited in practice earlier this week due to a knee issue, missed Friday's session due to an illness, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

The QB is officially listed as questionable for Week 12's game against the Jets, but he's expected to play this weekend, with that likely outcome set to be confirmed in advance of the first wave of kickoffs Sunday since the Patriots' road tilt is slated to kick off at 1:00 ET.