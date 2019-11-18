Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Quiet afternoon in win

Brady completed 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.

On a windy day in Philly, the Patriots didn't attempt to attack downfield much and relied on a dink and dunk passing game that resulted in a YPA of 4.6 for Brady, and Julian Edelman ended up throwing the team's only TD on a bit of trickery in the red zone. The 42-year-old quarterback is on pace to throw fewer than 25 touchdowns in a full season for the first time since 2006, but with the Pats still racking up wins, don't expect the game plan to change much. That said, Brady will get to face a Cowboys defense in Week 12 that just had some trouble containing the unheralded Jeff Driskel.

