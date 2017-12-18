Patriots' Tom Brady: Rallies past Steelers
Brady completed 22 of 35 passes for 298 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers.
Brady looked like a completely different quarterback compared to the one who struggled to a 56 percent completion rate in Miami last week. Coming out of halftime down seven points, he made heavy use of tight end Rob Gronkowski to swiftly move the ball down the field and capped the drive with a four-yard scoring strike to Brandin Cooks. Then, after kicker Stephen Gostkowski botched the kick only for the Steelers to come back with a touchdown of their own, Brady orchestrated two final scoring drives to put the Patriots on top, with running back Dion Lewis scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 56 seconds left in regulation. Despite the onfield success for his team, it's hard to ignore that Brady's been in a bit of a statistical slump recently. In the first 11 games of the season, he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 306.7 yards, 2.4 touchdowns and 0.3 interceptions per game. In his last three -- that seemingly correspond with his recent Achilles issue -- he's sporting a 62.0 percent completion rate while averaging 263 yards, 0.7 touchdowns and 1.3 interceptions per outing.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Struggles again in Miami•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Clear of injury designation•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as limited Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not spotted at Thursday's practice•
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...