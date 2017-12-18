Patriots' Tom Brady: Rallies past Steelers

Brady completed 22 of 35 passes for 298 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers.

Brady looked like a completely different quarterback compared to the one who struggled to a 56 percent completion rate in Miami last week. Coming out of halftime down seven points, he made heavy use of tight end Rob Gronkowski to swiftly move the ball down the field and capped the drive with a four-yard scoring strike to Brandin Cooks. Then, after kicker Stephen Gostkowski botched the kick only for the Steelers to come back with a touchdown of their own, Brady orchestrated two final scoring drives to put the Patriots on top, with running back Dion Lewis scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 56 seconds left in regulation. Despite the onfield success for his team, it's hard to ignore that Brady's been in a bit of a statistical slump recently. In the first 11 games of the season, he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 306.7 yards, 2.4 touchdowns and 0.3 interceptions per game. In his last three -- that seemingly correspond with his recent Achilles issue -- he's sporting a 62.0 percent completion rate while averaging 263 yards, 0.7 touchdowns and 1.3 interceptions per outing.