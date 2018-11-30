Patriots' Tom Brady: Removed from injury report
Brady (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Tight end Dwayne Allen, who won't play due to a knee issue, is the only player listed on the Patriots' unusually light Week 13 injury report. The Patriots also removed Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) from their report, which should provide a boon to Brady's fantasy outlook for the second straight week. While there's no doubt regarding Brady's status for Sunday's contest, the Vikings' rugged defense poses a less-than-ideal matchup for the veteran signal-caller.
