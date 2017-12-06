Patriots' Tom Brady: Rested Wednesday

Brady (Achilles) was not present for Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

There's nothing too troubling about the QB's absence from the session, as Brady has of late been using Wednesday as day to receive extra treatment for his aches and pains. While we expect the QB to be listed on the Patriots' Week 14 injury report, look for Brady to approach Monday night's game against the Dolphins without an injury designation.

