Patriots' Tom Brady: Restricted in practice again

Brady (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Though Brady's practice reps were capped for the second day in a row, there doesn't appear to be any major concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings. That said, Brady may need to register a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend. The matchup with a Minnesota defense that shut down Aaron Rodgers and company a week earlier isn't a great one, though Brady's fantasy prospects would improve if the Vikings' top cornerback, Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is unavailable. Minnesota will also be down another one of its secondary starters in safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

