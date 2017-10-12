Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice
Brady (left shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
While it's quite possible that the Patriots could list Brady as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, at this stage there's little doubt that the QB will be available for the contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Nonparticipant at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Nursing left shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent from Tuesday practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Grinds out another 300-yard effort•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 307 yards in Week 4 loss•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...