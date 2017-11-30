Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice

Brady (Achilles) returned to practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.

While Brady's Achilles' issue was listed as the reason for his absence from practice Wednesday, the report notes that the QB's "upper left arm was also heavily bandaged in the locker room." In any case, while Brady has been receiving extra treatment to tend to his aches and pains, his status for Sunday's game against the Bills is in no apparent danger. We'll have to see if Friday's final Week 13 injury report results in a questionable tag for Brady or his removal from the report, which is how things ended up last week.