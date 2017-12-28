Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice

Brady (Achilles/left shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Brady was given a maintenance day Wednesday to receive extra treatment on what the report describes as a bruised Achilles and mildly sprained left shoulder. In any case, the QB remains slated to start Sunday's game against the Jets, an outcome that will presumably be confirmed Friday, assuming Brady is removed from the Patriots' final Week 17 injury report.