Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Thursday

Brady (Achilles) returned to a limited practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.

Brady sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to the field Thursday reinforces the notion that he's in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. It remains to be seen, however, if the QB draws an official questionable designation for the contest, or is simply removed from the Patriots' final Week 12 injury report come Friday.

