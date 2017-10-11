Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Wednesday

Brady (left shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Boston Herald reports.

Brady was held out of Tuesday's practice with a minor injury in his non-throwing shoulder. He initially suffered the ailment in a Week 4 loss to the Panthers and then aggravated it in Thursday's 19-14 win over Tampa Bay. The injury is believed to be a sprained AC joint, something Brady has played through multiple times in his career. It would be much more of a concern if the injury were in his throwing shoulder. As is, his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets doesn't seem to be in question.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories