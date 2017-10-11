Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Wednesday
Brady (left shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Boston Herald reports.
Brady was held out of Tuesday's practice with a minor injury in his non-throwing shoulder. He initially suffered the ailment in a Week 4 loss to the Panthers and then aggravated it in Thursday's 19-14 win over Tampa Bay. The injury is believed to be a sprained AC joint, something Brady has played through multiple times in his career. It would be much more of a concern if the injury were in his throwing shoulder. As is, his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets doesn't seem to be in question.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Nursing left shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent from Tuesday practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Grinds out another 300-yard effort•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 307 yards in Week 4 loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws five touchdowns in nail-biting win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Rights the ship against Saints•
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...