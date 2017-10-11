Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Wednesday

Brady (left shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Boston Herald reports.

Brady was held out of Tuesday's practice with a minor injury in his non-throwing shoulder. He initially suffered the ailment in a Week 4 loss to the Panthers and then aggravated it in Thursday's 19-14 win over Tampa Bay. The injury is believed to be a sprained AC joint, something Brady has played through multiple times in his career. It would be much more of a concern if the injury were in his throwing shoulder. As is, his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets doesn't seem to be in question.