Patriots' Tom Brady: Rights the ship against Saints

Brady completed 30 of 39 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns while adding nine yards on the ground in Sunday's 36-20 beat down of the Saints.

Brady wasted no time getting the bad taste of the seasoning-opening loss out of his mouth, striking for all three of his touchdowns in the game's opening quarter - the first time he has done that in his career. The defending champions looked to have improved in the offseason, but questions were raised when top-target Julian Edelman went down with a torn ACL and the offense sputtered in the opener. Any questions as to how the Patriots were to respond were answered on Sunday as the Patriots' backs and tight ends reeled in 20 of Brady's 30 completions. Look for Brady to continue with that look as it has served him well in the Patriots' last two wins.