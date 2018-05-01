Patriots' Tom Brady: Says he plans to play

Brady said Monday that he still plans to play football this season, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports. "I have personal goals," said Brady. "I want to keep playing. I've said for a long time I want to play to my mid-40s. I was told three years, when I was 36-37, 'You can't keep playing; no one wins Super Bowls [at that age].' It's a great challenge for me. I think I've been challenged my whole life. I feel like I can do it."

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California, the 40-year-old quarterback acknowledged that he's taking a different approach this offseason, focusing on his family and his preparation for post-football life rather than spending time at the Patriots' voluntary offseason program. He apparently hasn't departed from his stated intention to play into his mid-40s, something that his agent, Don Yee, mentioned a couple weeks ago. Brady downplayed the notion of a fractured relationship with his head coach, noting that Bill Belichick isn't the easiest to play for but does a good job maximizing the talent around him. It sounds as if Brady will soon head to New England, where he'll be greeted by an offense that underwent major changes in the offseason. The team lost Dion Lewis, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and both starting tackles (Nate Solder, Cameron Fleming) in free agency, but then signed Jeremy Hill, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson and OT Matt Tobin, later adding OL Isaiah Wynn and RB Sony Michel in the first round of the draft. It could end up as a wash -- or at least close to it -- if Julian Edelman (knee) regains his pre-injury form after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.