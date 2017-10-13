Patriots' Tom Brady: Set to play Sunday
Brady (left shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Brady -- who has topped 300 passing yards in each of his last four starts -- was a full practice participant Friday, and there's no doubt that he'll battle through his aches and pains this weekend. Working in his favor in Week 6 is that the Patriots will welcome star tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) back to the lineup after a one-game absence.
