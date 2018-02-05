Patriots' Tom Brady: Sets new SB passing record in defeat
Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions during the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and had a key fumble on a strip-sack with 2:09 remaining.
Brady shattered the Super Bowl passing yardage record he'd established in last year's comeback win over the Falcons, as he was forced to play from behind for a substantial portion of Sunday's contest. The 2017 MVP connected with three different pass catchers -- Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola -- for more than 100 yards apiece. He also hit Gronkowski for a pair of scores and Hogan for another, but his one turnover was enough to overshadow an otherwise spectacular performance. Brady couldn't hang on to the ball after being hit by the Eagles' Brandon Graham at the Patriots' 26-yard-line with 2:09 remaining and New England down 38-33, leading to a fumble recovery by Derek Barnett at the 28. The miscue eventually resulted in a Jake Elliott 46-yard field goal that gave the Eagles a pivotal eight-point advantage with just 1:05 remaining. The outcome was undecided until Brady's last gasp Hail Mary throw fell incomplete, but ultimately, he suffered his third Super Bowl loss in eight tries. Despite a heartbreaking conclusion, the future Hall of Famer's outstanding regular season included 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, validating the theory that he's showing no signs of decline despite heading into his age-41 season in 2018.
