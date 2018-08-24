Patriots' Tom Brady: Should play into second half Friday
The Patriots' plan for Brady and the team's healthy starters is to play them into the second half of Friday's preseason game against the Panthers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.
That comes with the caveat that Brady's playing time Friday will depend upon his offensive line's ability to keep him out of harm's way. Once Brady heads to the sideline, veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Danny Etling are on track to finish up Friday's contest. Brady figures to sit out next week's preseason finale, a game which figures to prominently feature reserves battling for roster spots.
