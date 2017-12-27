Patriots' Tom Brady: Sits out practice Wednesday

Brady (Achilles/left shoulder) missed practice Wednesday.

Brady has previously managed an Achilles' issue this season, but the left (non-throwing) shoulder injury is something new. That said, we suspect that the QB's absence from practice Wednesday was simply a case of Brady getting some extra treatment in advance of Sunday's game against the Jets. The Patriots need a win in the contest to secure the top playoff seed in the AFC, so resting players healthy enough to suit up is not in the conversation for New England in Week 17.