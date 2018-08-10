Patriots' Tom Brady: Sits out preseason opener with sore back
Brady missed Thursday's preseason opener due to a sore back, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.
Brady has reportedly seen a lighter workload in practice over the last week, but there's nothing to suggest the quarterback is dealing with any sort of serious injury. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brady continues to sit out any or all of New England's remaining preseason games with the aim of being fully ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Back on practice field•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Slated to participate in mandatory minicamp•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not present for OTAs•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Says he plans to play•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Agent expects him to play this season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...