Patriots' Tom Brady: Sits out preseason opener with sore back

Brady missed Thursday's preseason opener due to a sore back, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Brady has reportedly seen a lighter workload in practice over the last week, but there's nothing to suggest the quarterback is dealing with any sort of serious injury. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brady continues to sit out any or all of New England's remaining preseason games with the aim of being fully ready for the start of the regular season.

