Patriots' Tom Brady: Skips voluntary OTAs
As expected, Brady wasn't in attendance during Thursday's OTAs, the Boston Herald reports.
The Patriots' current workouts are voluntary, so this nugget isn't really concerning, especially given Brady's year-round dedication to nutrition and conditioning. In his absence, added QB reps are available for Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling and rookie Jarrett Stidham. Once Brady does take the field with his teammates, he won't have tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired this offseason, to throw to. Newcomers looking to fill the void created by Gronkowski's departure are Benjamin Watson, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Matt LaCosse. Meanwhile, Brady's top target last year, Julian Edelman, just signed a contract extension and the team welcomes first-rounder N'Keal Harry to the pass-catching fold. Beyond that, the team's wideout depth chart is fluid, with the likes of Dontrelle Inman, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles') -- when healthy -- looking to secure roles in the Patriots offense. Additionally, Josh Gordon remains suspended indefinitely. Brady turns 42 in August, but he shows no signs of slowing down after leading the Patriots to a win in Super Bowl LIII, on the heels of a 2018 regular season in which threw for 4,355 yards, while logging a 29:11 TD:INT ratio.
