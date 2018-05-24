Patriots' Tom Brady: Slated to participate in mandatory minicamp

Patriots owner Robert Kraft relayed that Brady told him that he plans to attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which opens up June 5, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Brady has been skipping the team's voluntary workouts, but the QB has been working out of late at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center and there's little concern over his conditioning. Once Brady is back with the Patriots, he'll begin the process of building rapport with his pass-catchers, a group that includes several newcomers, including Jordan Matthews, as well as players like Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell, who are bouncing back from injuries.