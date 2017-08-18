Patriots' Tom Brady: Slated to play Saturday

Brady is expected to see action in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

It remains to be seen how long Brady will stay in the game, but following a preseason opener in which a slew of Patriots' regulars were rested, the signal-caller and several of his key weapons are poised to get some game action in this weekend. With a full slate to look forward to in 2017 and a well-stocked arsenal of offensive weapons at his disposal, Brady joins Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in the top tier of this season's fantasy QB rankings.