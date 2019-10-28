Patriots' Tom Brady: Solid numbers in win
Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.
The 42-year-old found his favorite target, Julian Edelman, for both scores, and he avoided throwing an INT for the first time since Week 3. Through eight games, Brady is on pace for only 26 TDs, which would be his lowest total since 2013, but he is still headed for his 11th career 4000-yard campaign. He'll get arguably his first tough test of the year in Week 9 when he leads the unbeaten Patriots into Baltimore.
