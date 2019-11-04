Patriots' Tom Brady: Solid results in loss

Brady (shoulder) completed 30 of 46 pass attempts for 285 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' unconventional offense exposed what was the league's best defense Sunday, forcing Brady to play from behind and attempt a season-high 46 passes. The 42-year-old wonder wasn't able to connect down the field with much success (6.2 yards per attempt), but the volume led to 285 passing yards, his best mark since Week 6. The team may need to rely on Brady's arm following the upcoming bye week, as a four-game stretch against high-powered offenses will take place, starting with the Eagles in Week 11.