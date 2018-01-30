Patriots' Tom Brady: Sports glove on throwing hand during media availability
Brady sported a glove on his right (throwing) hand during Tuesday's media availability session in advance of Super Bowl LII, NFL.com reports. "It's a great glove," Brady noted Tuesday. "It's got a lot of recovery in it, and that's what I need."
Brady, who had 12 stitches removed from his hand last week, relayed Tuesday that while his hand is "getting better," it's not quite where he wants it to be. "So I'm just trying to protect it the best way I can," Brady added. "It's obviously a very important part of my body for a quarterback, so I just want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday." Despite his ongoing recovery from the hand injury he suffered in practice leading up to the AFC championship game, Brady worked fully this past Friday and did not carry an injury designation on the Patriots' league-mandated injury report submitted later that day.
