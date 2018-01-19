Patriots' Tom Brady: Spotted at practice Friday

Brady (right hand) was present for the start of Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Brady was also present for warmups ahead of Thursday's practice, but the quarterback was ultimately listed as a non-participant for that session. The media was only able to see the players stretch and jog, so it is yet to be determined whether Brady will be able to resume throwing the football Friday, but more clarity should come on him once the Patriots release their final injury report later on in the day.