Patriots' Tom Brady: Spotted at practice Friday
Brady (right hand) was present for the start of Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Brady was also present for warmups ahead of Thursday's practice, but the quarterback was ultimately listed as a non-participant for that session. The media was only able to see the players stretch and jog, so it is yet to be determined whether Brady will be able to resume throwing the football Friday, but more clarity should come on him once the Patriots release their final injury report later on in the day.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as non-participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Present for practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Jams hand at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Will appear on injury report•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses two scores•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....