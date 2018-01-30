Patriots' Tom Brady: Stitches removed from throwing hand
Brady had 12 stitches removed from his right hand earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brady required stitches to repair a laceration he sustained in practice leading up to the Patriots' AFC championship victory over the Jaguars. However, Brady emerged from that game setback-free, has been a full participant in practice since last Friday and does not carry an injury designation in advance of Super Bowl LII.
