Patriots' Tom Brady: Stitches removed from throwing hand

Brady had 12 stitches removed from his right hand earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brady required stitches to repair a laceration he sustained in practice leading up to the Patriots' AFC championship victory over the Jaguars. However, Brady emerged from that game setback-free, has been a full participant in practice since last Friday and does not carry an injury designation in advance of Super Bowl LII.

