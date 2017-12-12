Patriots' Tom Brady: Struggles again in Miami

Brady completed 24 of 43 passes for 233 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Brady has historically had difficulty in Miami, and that proved to be the case once again Monday. Along with enduring an uncharacteristic number of three-and-outs, Brady also threw an interception on New England's opening drive of both halves. In doing so, it marked Brady's first multi-interception outing of this season. With Brandin Cooks blanketed by coverage and Rob Gronkowski suspended, Brady's 5.42 yards per attempt was also a season low, further evidencing his frustration. Although it doesn't get any easier with a trip to Pittsburgh scheduled for Week 15, Brady will hope the big stage and getting Gronkowski back in the lineup brings out the best of him.

