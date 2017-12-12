Patriots' Tom Brady: Struggles again in Miami
Brady completed 24 of 43 passes for 233 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Brady has historically had difficulty in Miami, and that proved to be the case once again Monday. Along with enduring an uncharacteristic number of three-and-outs, Brady also threw an interception on New England's opening drive of both halves. In doing so, it marked Brady's first multi-interception outing of this season. With Brandin Cooks blanketed by coverage and Rob Gronkowski suspended, Brady's 5.42 yards per attempt was also a season low, further evidencing his frustration. Although it doesn't get any easier with a trip to Pittsburgh scheduled for Week 15, Brady will hope the big stage and getting Gronkowski back in the lineup brings out the best of him.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Clear of injury designation•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as limited Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not spotted at Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Rested Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: No touchdown throws in Week 13 win•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...