Patriots' Tom Brady: Surgical in divisional-round win

Brady completed 34 of 44 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-28 divisional-round win over the Chargers.

New England's offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half, as a combination of efficient dinking and dunking -- coupled with some Chargers penalties on third down -- led to five touchdowns on the home team's first six drives. Unfortunately for Brady's owners in playoff pools, four of those five scores came on the ground. The Patriots continued to mix in passes while nursing a large second-half lead, allowing Brady to easily eclipse 300 yards through the air. Expect strong numbers from him in what promises to be a high-scoring AFC Championship Game matchup in Kansas City next week.