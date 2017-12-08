Patriots' Tom Brady: Takes part in Friday's practice
Brady (Achilles) suited up for Friday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Brady was held out of the Patriots' initial practice of the week Thursday in order to rest his sore Achilles, but he was able to get back on the field just one day later. He went through a similar practice routine last week and did not carry an injury designation heading into Week 13, so there is little reason not to expect him to play in Monday's matchup with the Dolphins.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.