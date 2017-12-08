Patriots' Tom Brady: Takes part in Friday's practice

Brady (Achilles) suited up for Friday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Brady was held out of the Patriots' initial practice of the week Thursday in order to rest his sore Achilles, but he was able to get back on the field just one day later. He went through a similar practice routine last week and did not carry an injury designation heading into Week 13, so there is little reason not to expect him to play in Monday's matchup with the Dolphins.