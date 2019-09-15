Patriots' Tom Brady: Three total TDs in blowout win

Brady completed 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-0 win over Miami.

Brady hit newest teammate Antonio Brown for a 20-yard touchdown late in the first half. He also got into the end zone himself on a one-yard quarterback sneak before adding a 10-yard touchdown to James White to complete the scoring. The veteran quarterback was efficient and spread the ball out with multiple completions to seven different targets, but he didn't need to do much with New England dominating a pathetic Dolphins team throughout.