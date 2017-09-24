Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws five touchdowns in nail-biting win
Brady completed 25 of 35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns while adding a six-yard rush and losing one of three fumbles in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
Brady spread the ball around in this masterful performance, connecting with Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan for two touchdowns apiece after hooking up with Rob Gronkowski on an opening drive score. While his lost fumble was caught in the air and returned for a touchdown by Jadaveon Clowney, Brady made amends by hitting Cooks for the game-winning 25-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left. The 40-year-old star was held out of the end zone in a season-opening loss, but has rebounded with 825 yards and eight passing touchdowns in the past two weeks.
