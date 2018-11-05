Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 294 yards
Brady completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.
The Packers' pass rush and secondary did a good job of limiting Brady's production in the first half, but the all-time quarterback was eventually able to break through in the second half. The 41-year-old put an exclamation point on the victory with a 55-yard touchdown to Josh Gordon in the fourth quarter. That touchdown ended up being the Brady's only of the contest, and he has now thrown for one or fewer scores in three of the last four outings. This has been the result of a run-heavy offensive game plan in the red zone, but they mix up their schemes more often than any other offense in recent memory. Week 10's opponent, the Tennessee Titans, are weaker against the run (19th) as opposed to the pass (9th), which could result in a similar approach from in close. Brady's upside may be capped in a matchup that could turn into a blowout quickly, but he always has a high floor.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: No touchdowns in victory•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Bests Bears with three-touchdown day•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Methodical in Week 6 win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Reaches milestone in Week 5 win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Back to normal in Week 4 win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Falls to Lions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...