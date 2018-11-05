Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 294 yards

Brady completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.

The Packers' pass rush and secondary did a good job of limiting Brady's production in the first half, but the all-time quarterback was eventually able to break through in the second half. The 41-year-old put an exclamation point on the victory with a 55-yard touchdown to Josh Gordon in the fourth quarter. That touchdown ended up being the Brady's only of the contest, and he has now thrown for one or fewer scores in three of the last four outings. This has been the result of a run-heavy offensive game plan in the red zone, but they mix up their schemes more often than any other offense in recent memory. Week 10's opponent, the Tennessee Titans, are weaker against the run (19th) as opposed to the pass (9th), which could result in a similar approach from in close. Brady's upside may be capped in a matchup that could turn into a blowout quickly, but he always has a high floor.