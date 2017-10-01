Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 307 yards in Week 4 loss
Brady completed 32 of 45 passes for 307 yards and two TDs in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.
Brady, who also ran once for two yards in the contest, topped 300 passing yards for the third straight game, but his accuracy Sunday wasn't top shelf on several throws. He'll now look to help the Patriots rebound in short order this coming Thursday, when New England faces Tampa Bay on the road.
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.