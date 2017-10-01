Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 307 yards in Week 4 loss

Brady completed 32 of 45 passes for 307 yards and two TDs in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.

Brady, who also ran once for two yards in the contest, topped 300 passing yards for the third straight game, but his accuracy Sunday wasn't top shelf on several throws. He'll now look to help the Patriots rebound in short order this coming Thursday, when New England faces Tampa Bay on the road.

