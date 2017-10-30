Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for 333 yards

Brady completed 32 of 47 pass attempts for 333 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers. He also gained two yards on his lone carry.

Brady mainly did damage on short passes, with over half of his yardage comingon completions to running backs and just two gains longer than 19 yards. He connected with Rob Gronkowski for a short touchdown in the second quarter but misfired numerous times in the red zone, resulting in six field goal attempts by Stephen Gostkowski. The weather could've been partially to blame for the miscues, but Brady still posted his third-highest yardage output of the season. He'll enjoy a bye next week before taking on the Broncos the following Sunday night.