Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for three touchdowns in loss

Brady completed 27 of 43 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.

Brady broke out of his second-half slump in a big way Sunday, amassing a season-high output in passing yardage while compiling three touchdown passes for the first time since Oct. 21 (four touchdown passes over his previous five games combined entering Week 14). It's been a brutal stretch for those who invested an early round selection in Brady, as he finished outside of the top 15 quarterbacks in standard scoring formats over each of his past five games entering Sunday, with an average finish of QB18 over that span (Weeks 8 to 13). It's a tough remaining slate for the fantasy postseason, starting with a matchup against Pittsburgh's top-10 pass defense in Week 15 (228.5 yards allowed per game).