Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws three touchdowns in loss
Brady completed 27 of 43 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.
Brady broke out of his second-half slump in a big way Sunday, amassing a season-high output in passing yardage while compiling three touchdown passes for the first time since Oct. 21 (four touchdown passes over his previous five games combined entering Week 14). It's been a brutal stretch for those who invested an early-round selection in Brady, as he finished outside of the top 15 quarterbacks in standard scoring formats over each of his past five games entering Sunday, with an average finish of QB18 over that span (Weeks 8 to 13). It's a tough remaining slate for the fantasy postseason, starting with a matchup against Pittsburgh's top 10 pass defense in Week 15 (228.5 yards allowed per game).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14