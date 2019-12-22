Patriots' Tom Brady: Ties Manning on all-time TD list

Brady completed 26 of 33 pass attempts for 271 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 24-17 win against the Bills. He also collected four rushing yards on four carries.

The sage Brady pulled even to his arch nemesis Peyton Manning on the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns list (539), as New England captured its 11th consecutive division championship by virtue of a narrow victory over Buffalo. Though his final stat sheet doesn't necessarily pop off the page, Brady delivered in the clutch moments Saturday by delivering back-to-back second-half scoring drives to overcome a 17-13 deficit. The two possessions spanned 136 yards and chewed 10:35 off the clock, while providing a field goal, a Rex Burkhead touchdown run, as well as a successful two-point pass from Brady to Julian Edelman. On an afternoon in which Buffalo was incapable of generating a single sack, Brady picked apart the Bills' secondary to the tune of a 78.8 percent completion rate -- a vast improvement from the 51.5 completion percentage he established Weeks 11 through 15. Brady is unlikely to be among the most explosive fantasy options for Week 17, but he's a high-floor proposition with the Patriots taking on a Miami defense that he accumulated 264 passing yards and two TDs against Sept. 15.